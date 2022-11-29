Not Available

Walls could talk. Photographs of Metro Manila’s public walls, taken sporadically on a span of 3 years, are turned into moving images amidst the sound of a nervous, foreboding drum — each frame moving faster, shakier, more frantic, as the writings become angrier, darker and (literally) deadlier. In a city under a merciless regime, the walls are not mute witnesses; they’re documentarists. Wall COULD talk after all. The city is a book, a diary; its walls filled with graffiti are its pages. We’re called upon to read it, as well as to dare add our writings on it. A tribute to the style of Botika Bituka of Sir Cesar Hernando.