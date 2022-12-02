Not Available

Ballaí Luimnigh (Walls of Limerick) is an original vertical dance film incorporating aerial circus with contemporary Irish dance, created by Kathryn Cooley, Máire Dee and Arturo Bandinelli at the Irish Aerial Creation Centre in Limerick. This project uses the medium of film and aerial dance to distort the audience’s perception of what is physically possible, altering reality and creating an illusionary body/spirit dissociation. The film creators draw from Limerick's history and culture to influence both the narrative and some of the film’s imagery. The title alludes both to the well-known Irish dance and to stories of the city, from the Vikings and the siege of Limerick (1690) to the current cultural and social realities of Limerick.