Walls of Sound: A Look Inside the House of Records

Not Available

This documentary is a subcultural exploration of the House of Records, a brick and mortar independent record store based in Eugene, Oregon. The store has been in operation since 1972 and it struggles to exist in the midst of digital downloading and corporate retailers. It also struggles against forces of nature such as the roof being impaled by a giant tree, fire, flooding and thieves. This quirky video explores the cultural significance of the store in terms of fringe and independent music, as well as vinyl collecting culture. It also examines the importance of face-to-face interaction as the store acts as a community gathering space between the store-workers, customers and local music scenes; one that is anti-corporate and fiercely local in scope.