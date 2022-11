Not Available

Toothed Titans centres on a walrus community containing the Eastern Atlantic and Pacific Walrus. The film includes some impressive underwater footage of walrus, as well as a predation sequence in which the walrus community is stalked by a polar bear. In a duel for supremacy, two massive walruses slash at one another in the shallows of Alaska’s Cape Pierce. Their sword-like tusks gouge and rake against each other’s thick, ruddy skin.