An incredibly fun third volume of Walt Disney's finest! Timeless cartoons take Mickey Mouse around the globe and along for the ride are friends Pluto and Goofy. Includes The Legend of Johnny Appleseed (1948), Pueblo Pluto (1949), Tiger Trouble (1945), The Fox Hunt (1938), Alpine Climbers (1936) and Hello Aloha (1952). Animated. Color/56 min/NR/fullscreen.