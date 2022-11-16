Walt Disney Treasures - Disneyland: Secrets, Stories and Magic

Not Available

On July 17 1955 Walt Disney opened the gates to Disneyland(R) the beloved American icon that has become a cherished destination for generations. It was also the day Walt's sixteen-year dream came true. The centerpiece of this volume is a captivating and nostalgic film that takes you inside that dream. Rare archival footage new interviews with key people and Walt's own words reveal how his innovative vision became a reality. Then discover more Disneyland(R) secrets with a fun-filled trivia game and relive the magic of the recently restored PEOPLE AND PLACES: DISNEYLAND U.S.A. presented in CinemaScope with a new 5.1 audio mix.