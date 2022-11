Not Available

"Scarecrow! Scarecrow! The soldiers of the King feared his name!" And so begins the hard-to-forget theme song to The Scarecrow of Romney Marsh. Walt Disney's thrilling 3-part adventure was produced for his Wonderful World of Color weekly TV show and aired February 1964. Filled with action, drama and suspense, it follows the adventures of Dr. Christopher Syn - brave priest by day, righter of wrongs by night. And, for the first time, presented in Widescreen format on DVD.