Walt Disney Treasures - Elfego Baca and The Swamp Fox: Legendary Heroes

Walt Disney's passion for real-life heroes from the pages of American history was showcased in a host of extremely popular TV series inspired by real-life adventurers who were legends in their own time and beyond. Celebrated here are two of these outstanding series - Elfego Baca, the outlaw-turned-lawyer, and The Swamp Fox, the daring hero of the Revolutionary War. These episodes from the 1955-1960 season are made even more exciting with fascinating stories about the historical figures and the men who portrayed them.