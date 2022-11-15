Walt Disney Treasures - The Complete Pluto, Volume Two

Not Available

Mickey's best pal Pluto continues to light up the screen as leading dog in more of his adventure-filled cartoons. Putting the spotlight on his comical antics from 1947 through 1951, this volume includes the inspired Bone Bandit of 1948 and the 1951 classic Plutopia. The treats continue with these rarely seen shorts featuring Pluto's feline nemisis Figuro, and revealing exploration of a classic Pluto short. Plus, contemporary Disney master animators discuss their favorite Pluto moments and the art and craft behind them. It's no wonder Mickey's faithful pup became top dog around the world.