Walt Disney Treasures - The Hardy Boys

    The Mickey Mouse Club's magical mix of entertainment was so captivating to television's first generation of children, watching it became a daily ritual. And on the first day of the show's second season, millions thrilled to the debut of a new adventure series, The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of The Applegate Treasure. All the cliff-hanging suspense unfolds right here, including the entire Mickey Mouse Club episode that introduced the series. Plus, you'll get clued in to the truth behind the novels' author Franklin W. Dixon, and you'll witness the reunion of Tim Considine (Frank Hardy) and Tommy Kirk (Joe Hardy) at the scene of the crime - Stage 2 at the Disney Studios.

