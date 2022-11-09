Walt Disney Treasures - Your Host, Walt Disney

Not Available

Celebrate Walt Disney and his magical vision with this look back at several of the most memorable hours from his groundbreaking television shows. As its friendly, approachable host, Disney endeared himself to millions and became much more than an icon for family entertainment. He became Uncle Walt. Join Walt as he celebrates the rededication of Disneyland with a parade of celebrities and guest stars, the fourth anniversary of his weekly show featuring a surprise party arranged by the Mouseketeers, and a tenth anniversary program showcasing some of the talented Imagineers at work. And in a rare interview, Diane Disney Miller shares warm amd personal memories of growing up with the man we all admired from afar.