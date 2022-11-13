Walt Disney's Fables Volume 2 : Little Hiawatha / The Ugly Duckling

Not Available

Six more animated stories from the Disney studios. In 'Little Hiawatha' Little Indian cannot seem to kill the animals he hunts and ends up befriending a rabbit. In the Oscar-winning 'The Ugly Dickling' a baby duckling is shunned by his family for being ugly but finds a mother swan who takes him under her wing. 'Farmyard Symphony' sees a rooster, pig and lamb make beautiful music. 'Wynken, Blynken and Nod' sees three babies going to the moon in a wooden shoe. 'Merbabies' sees ocean waves turning into cherubic sea-maidens. And finally the Oscar-winning 'The Old Mill' goes inside a windmill during a stormy night.