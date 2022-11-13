Not Available

Walt Disney's Fables Volume 2 : Little Hiawatha / The Ugly Duckling

  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Six more animated stories from the Disney studios. In 'Little Hiawatha' Little Indian cannot seem to kill the animals he hunts and ends up befriending a rabbit. In the Oscar-winning 'The Ugly Dickling' a baby duckling is shunned by his family for being ugly but finds a mother swan who takes him under her wing. 'Farmyard Symphony' sees a rooster, pig and lamb make beautiful music. 'Wynken, Blynken and Nod' sees three babies going to the moon in a wooden shoe. 'Merbabies' sees ocean waves turning into cherubic sea-maidens. And finally the Oscar-winning 'The Old Mill' goes inside a windmill during a stormy night.

Cast

