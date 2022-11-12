Walt Disney's Fables Volume 4 : The Tortoise and the Hare

Not Available

Six classic stories retold by the Disney team. 'The Tortoise and the Hare' features the race between Max Hare and Toby Tortoise. In 'The Pied Piper', rats have overrun Hamelin and only the Pied Piper can get rid of them, whilst 'King Midas Gets the Golden Touch' is a cautionary tale. 'Toby Tortoise Returns' features Max Hare and Toby Tortoise again, this time in a boxing ring. In 'Old King Cole', all the storybook friends are invited to the King's castle, whilst 'King Neptune' saves his subjects from pirates.