Walt Disneys Kostbarkeiten: Donald - Im Wandel der Zeit 3: 1947-1950

Donald's prolific career as leading duck marches on with more of his solo-starring shorts. In this 1949), we follow our hotheaded hero's escapades from 1947 through 1950 as he continues to endear himself to people all over the globe. Among the treasure trove of gems in this volume are three of Donald's Academy Award nominated Best Shorts - Chip An' Dale (1947), Tea For Two Hundred (1948) and Toy Tinkers (1949), the outstanding Donald's Dilemma from 1947, and a brand-new retrospective of the cranky quack-up's complete movie career, The Many Faces of Donald Duck. It's no wonder his webbed feet are immortalized in cement at Grauman's Chinese Theater.