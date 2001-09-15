2001

From Mickey Mouse to MARY POPPINS to Disneyland and beyond, Walt Disney touched the hearts of millions with his special brand of magic. In this revealing portrait, you'll discover the man behind the myth as never before. Inspired by daughter Diane Disney Miller and hosted by Disney legend Dick Van Dyke, the film features all-new interviews with friends, family, collaborators, and experts plus never-before-seen home movies. Through good times and bad, including a brush with bankruptcy during World War II, Walt remained a driven innovator and perfectionist behind studio gates and devoted family man at home. Commemorating the 100th anniversary of his birth, WALT: THE MAN BEHIND THE MYTH offers the most intimate look yet at the man whose legacy continues to inspire the world.