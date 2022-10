Not Available

In this inspirational concert, gospel artist Walter Hawkins delivers a memorable evening of music, performing selections from his "Song in My Heart" album. Tracks include "Ever-Loving Father," "Forgiving God," "All I Know," "We Sing Praises," "Highest Praise," "Agree," "Give It to Jesus," "A Prayer Away," "Marvelous," a tribute to the Staple Singers, and a medley of "When the Battle Is Over" and "I'm Going Away."