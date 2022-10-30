Walter: Lessons from the World's Oldest People

Not Available

After an encounter with Walter Breuning, the World's Oldest Man, Hunter Weeks and his fiance Sarah Hall take an adventure to meet the oldest people in the world, including some of the last people born in the 1800s. Capturing the extraordinary lives of people 110 years or older, the couple's journey sheds light on what is truly important in life. Traveling across the United States, Cuba, and Italy, Hunter and Sarah explore life's lessons through the stories of several living supercentenarians and the families that support them. WALTER connects us to the inspiring lives of our elders and their lessons for living life right.