Not Available

In the Sky's Wild Noise is based around an interview with Walter Rodney, the renowned Guyanese historian, author and political activist, who was assassinated in 1980. The interview-which was filmed in 1976, when the Victor Jara Collective were shooting their first documentary, The Terror and The Time-is intercut with archival footage, and explores the political, social, and economic conditions of the working class in Guyana in the 1970s.