Walter Sedlmayr - death of a folk actor

The documentary summarizes information about the actor Walter Sedlmayr, especially his cruel murder and the dramatic search for the murderer. The Munich-based Sedlmayr was widely known as a "model Bavarian" from the 1970s onwards. The shock was great when he was murdered on July 14, 1990. Only then did his audience find out that the bourgeois image was partly a facade. He never wanted to be a "folk actor", but as the bourgeois epitome of a Bavarian, his audience loved him - until his violent death. What hardly anyone knew at the time: Walter Sedlmayr didn't fit into the concept of bourgeoisie. He was gay.