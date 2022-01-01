Walter Trout - In concert

Not Available

Walter Trout is a younger generation blues guitarist, who toured with Joe Tex, Big Mama Thornton, John Lee Hooker, Canned Heat and John Mayall's Bluesbreakers. This concert, from the German "Ohne Filter" series took place on June 29, 1993. Appearing with Trout was Martin Gerschwitz, James Trapp and Bernard Pershey. Special features include an interview with the producer,Artist's biography, recorded in Dolby Digital 5.1. A New Jersey native & former member of Canned Heat and John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, Walter Trout has also toured with John Lee Hooker, Big Mama Thornton, and Canned Heat. Here, he performs live in Germany on June 29, 1993. Accompanied by Martin Gerschwitz, James Trapp, and Bernard Pershey, Trout performs a set of 8 tracks including "I Can Tell," "Life in the Jungle," and "Finally Gotten Over You."