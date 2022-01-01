Walter Trout - Relentless The Concert

Not Available

This DVD gives you an insiders view into how the unique CD Relentless, featuring all new material, was recorded at the Paradiso in Amsterdam on May 14th, 2003. Hear Walter Trout tell the audience the stories behind his new songs, and then watch him turn around to the band and get song after song recorded right there on the spot. With spectacular lights and 21st century sound you see the ultimate Walter Trout and the Radicals show. As added features you get a backstage pass to watch "Behind the Scenes", exclusive interviews with Walter Trout, the bands manager, and the Radicals up close and personal. With jokes and footage from the Road, bonus tracks and much more, this is the definitive documentary of Walter Trout and the Radicals delivering their new songs the way they are supposed to be recorded: Raw, unrefined, and in your face. Recording all new material in front of an audience, Walters guitar work, and the Radicals playing style.