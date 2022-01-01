Not Available

Walter Vetrivel is a 1993 Indian Tamil film, directed by P. Vasu, starring Sathyaraj, Sukanya and Ranjitha in lead roles. The film had musical score by Ilaiyaraaja and was released on 14 January 1993. It completed a 150 day run on theaters and became one of the highest grossing films for Sathyaraj during 90's in terms of revenue. The movie released to extremely positive reviews and became a blockbuster. The film was later remade in Telugu as S. P. Parasuram with Chiranjeevi and in Hindi as Khuddar with Govinda.