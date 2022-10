Not Available

Steve Wampler, a man with severe form of cerebral palsy ascends the biggest rock face in the world, El Captain in Yosemite National Park. 20,000 pull-ups, 5 nights 6 days on the sheer face of the mountain and, with only the use of one limb, this is a story of terror and triumph. Steve Wampler's story is a American feel-good tale which will leave the viewer inspired and happy.