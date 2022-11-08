Not Available

Omar (Faizal Hussien), head of Kampung Tuan Tunggal who has two wives namely Seri and Chempaka. Both are so obedient to Omar. The story begins when Omar collects monthly taxes at Wan Manap's house.Omar understands the ill-fated Wan Manap and is no longer able to work. And there is also Omar who is familiar with Wan Manap's daughter, Wan Embong (Neelofa). Wan Embong is a high school graduate and unmarried girl. Omar continues to express his desire to marry Wan Embong and Wan Manap no longer have to pay monthly taxes.