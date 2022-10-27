Not Available

Wanda Nevada

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

United Artists

In the American Southwest of the 1950s, middle-aged vagabond Beaudray Demerille survives as a cardsharp who moves from town to town. But his latest victory brings him unwanted spoils in the form of Wanda Nevada, a fiery 13-year-old. At first Beaudray does everything he can to ditch Wanda -- until the girl chances upon a treasure map. But Wanda and Beaudray aren't the only ones after the loot, and they must contend with a ruthless pair of crooks.

Cast

Peter FondaBeaudray Demerille
Brooke ShieldsWanda Nevada
Fiona LewisDorothy Deerfield
Luke AskewRuby Muldoon
Ted MarklandStrap Pangburn
Severn DardenMerlin Bitterstix

