Wanda's Trick

This is a film produced by and starring German comedienne Wanda Treumann, and co-written and co-directed by Rosa Porten. Rosa Porten made films in the 1910s together with her husband Franz Eckstein, using the pseudonym Dr. R. Portegg. According to contemporary press, they were known for their proficient direction. The film mixes comedy with romance and social drama. It focuses on the interrelations of gender and class and on a factory girls independent spirit, business competence, and sense of humour. The plot has a serious undertone, but both its comic twists and Treumanns guileless acting lend it a striking breeziness and a pro-lib edge.