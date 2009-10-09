Wanda Sykes: I'ma Be Me

2009

Smart. Outspoken. Opinionated. Three-time Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes is back! Reigning over everything from television sitcoms to feature films, this comedienne extraordinaire has returned in her second solo HBO comedy special, I’ma Be Me. Live from Washington D.C. and edgier than ever, Wanda holds nothing back as she riffs on the perks of having a black President, coming out, getting married, motherhood, aging and twenty-first century pirates. With her trademark wit, Wanda shocks and astonishes at every turn in this feature-length special.