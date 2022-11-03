Not Available

The first of Nacer Khemir's highly-regarded Desert Trilogy that includes The Dove's Lost Necklace and Bab'Aziz - The Prince Who Contemplated His Soul. Khemir creates an exotic world with Wanderers of the Desert when a young teacher arrives to take over a village school isolated in the shimmering desert. Legendary figures materialize out of wells and the desert itself, groups of children hurry through a labyrinth of underground corridors, the teacher is whisked away to a mysterious rendezvous and never returns.