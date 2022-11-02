Not Available

Wandering Ginza Butterfly: She-Cat Gambler

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company

Meiko Kaji reprises her role as Nami, a vengeful female gang leader, in the second installment of this high-action series that casts a new actor -- martial arts legend Sonny Chiba -- in the role of Nami's loyal friend Ryuji. This time around, Nami is looking for Hoshiden, the man who murdered her father and shattered her once-hopeful childhood. But living under an assumed name, Hoshiden could stay hidden forever.

Cast

Sonny ChibaRyuji
Junzaburô Ban
Yukie Kagawa
Tamayo Mitsukawa
Shingo Yamashiro
Toru Yuri

