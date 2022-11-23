Wandering Here and There

Not Available

This Traveltalk series entry visits various places around the United States. At the first stop, we admire the natural beauty of Crater Lake in Oregon. The next stop is the open pit copper mine at Bingham Canyon, Utah, the world's largest copper mine. We then spend several minutes in Hannibal, Missouri, the hometown of author Mark Twain. After a short visit to a log-rolling contest in Washington State, we cross the country to get a view of Washington, DC from across the Potomac River. The final stop on this tour is Arlington National Cemetery, where we see the Tomb of the Unknown, Arlington House, and the mast of the USS Maine, which was sunk in 1898 in Havana Harbor. The narrator reads several lines from Theodore O'Hara's poem "The Bivouac of the Dead". At various points in the cemetery, plaques with verses from this poem have been installed.