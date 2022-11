Not Available

Follows the fluctuating fortunes of three friends in feudal Japan who are ronin: masterless warriors, who wander from castle to castle, selling their services to whichever lord will fill their rice bowls. These are not the YOJIMBO Super Samurai but rather the rank and file, the spear-carriers. The irony is that even though they use the servants' entrance, they still feel themselves bound by the samurai code of Bushido; and this tension leads to tragedy.