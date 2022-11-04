Wandering Willies

1926

Percy Nudge (Australian-born Billy Bevan) and Dusty Duncan (Scotsman Andy Clyde) are two hoboes playing “hooky from the hoosegow” (that's "jail" to you and me). Desperate for some chow, they opt to impersonate a police officer and a baby, two types of diners most likely to get offered freebies. When that fails, they go to the food-chain source, posing as a cow. Yet more misadventures ensue before the duo finds itself chased by a latterday edition of producer Mack Sennett's Keystone Kops. Director Del Lord was a former Keystone Kop who helmed many of the Three Stooges' most beloved comedies.