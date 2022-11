Not Available

Wanee, an animator, and Junah, a scriptwriter, are lovers leading a peaceful life together until one day, an old friend of Wanee's comes to visit and reminds Wanee of her first love, her stepbrother. Memories and reality create a romantic triangle that Wanee must resolve. Very realistic relationships between all the characters. The watercolor sequence at the end is the most beautiful animation I have ever seen. A very touching film.