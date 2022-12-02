Not Available

Lisa is brutally raped by Hengky and his two friends, Hengky and Baron, and is left on the streets. Due to the trauma, Lisa develops mental illness. She is treated by Dr. Iwan, a psychiatrist, while her case is handled by police captain, Markus, Iwan’s friend. The case is difficult to solve as Lisa has amnesia and cannot remember her past. After the treatment at the hospital is completed, Lisa is invited to stay at Dr. Iwan’s house, as he wants to study her further for his doctoral thesis. Through both friends’ diligence, they are able to find Lisa’s mother and siblings. As a result, Lisa’s memory begins to recover.