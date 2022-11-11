Wanted at Headquarters

Not Available

Although she is the mastermind of a gang of crooks, Kate Westhanger's talents are unknown to those outside her circle, thus enabling her to infiltrate George Flanbaugh's gold syndicate. While ostensibly working for Flanbaugh, Kate actually is compiling information on a large gold shipment. One day, while working, Kate meets young criminologist Michael Pretherson, and although finding herself attracted to the sleuth, she laughs at his detective work and challenges him to stop her.