Wanted: Dead or Alive

1987

This movie features a character who is supposed to be the descendant of the character played Steve McQueen in the television series of the same name. And like McQueen's Josh Randall, Hauer's Nick Randall is also a bounty. But also an ex-CIA operative, who is asked by his former employer to help them track down a terrorrist, Malak Al Rahim, who is in the country, and has already made a move. But he is also looking for Randall, and the people, whom Randall is working for, is telling Malak, where he can find Randall.