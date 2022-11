Not Available

Count Screwloose and J.R. the Wonder Dog share a house. Screwloose hogs all the pancakes at breakfast, so to get even, the dog pastes a picture of a pretty woman over the hag advertising for a husband. Screwloose answers the ad, and soon finds himself chased by the spinster, who keeps telling the minister to wait. They finally get married, and the dog thinks he's going to get a meal to himself when the Screwloose family, including all the kids, moves in.