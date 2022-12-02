Not Available

Wapping - The Worker's Story

    A modern day Citizen Kane, told from the worker's point of view. The story of a strike / lockout caused by tycoon Murdoch sacking 6000 of his workers to increase profits. The film exposes the deep and enduring immorality at the heart of the News International Empire. The defeat of this workers strike led to the falling wages and corporate control of the media of today. The loss of this historical struggle has affected the lives of the 99% for the worst. The film is totally funded by donations with no corporate support.

