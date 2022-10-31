Waqt Hamara Hai

Not Available

One-time rival collegians, Vikas Sabkuchwala and Sunil, are now friends and in love with sisters Ayesha and Mamta Vidrohi, who they would like to marry. But their politician father wants a size-able dowry as well as well-placed sons-in-laws, and refuses to have to do anything with them. The foursome get together and arrange the fake kidnapping of the sisters so as to extort a large sum of money from Vidrohi. Things go completely out of control and awry, when Vikas and Sunil find out that the kidnapping has taken place - not by them - but by notorious international terrorist and seemingly invincible Colonel Chikara.