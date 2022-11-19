Waqt Ki Awaz (1988)

Not Available

Wealthy Lata I. Prasad refuses to obey her widower father's instructions to get married to equally wealthy Rajan, the second son of Sikanker Lal Thakkar, her dad's business partner. She runs away from home, and shortly thereafter her father locates her living with a truck-driver, Vishwa Pratap, and his pretty sister, Lakshmi. She refuses to return home, and insists on marrying Vishwa. She will soon regret her decision when she finds out that Vishwa has been arrested for killing a male named Billa, and may either spend his life behind bars or be hanged.