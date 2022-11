Not Available

Anyone looking at the events of 9/11 with an open mind understands full well that the government conspiracy can not be true. This is documented in almost all the 9/11 films, which invariably focus only on the problems with the official story. Until seeing War by Deception, it was obvious I had been missing the forest for the trees. This three hour epic brings matters full circle; capturing in three concise hours what likely took years of research by Mr. Dawson.