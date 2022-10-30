Not Available

In the heart of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, United Nations soldiers guard a heavily fortified building known as the 'special court'. Inside, Issa Sesay awaits is trial. Prosecutors argue that Sesay is a war criminal, guilty of crimes against humanity. His defenders insist that he is a reluctant fighter who protected civilians and played a crucial role in forging the peace. 'War Don Don' tells the story of his sensational trial with unprecedented access to prosecutors, defense attorneys, victims, and from behind bars, Sesay himself. Can the trial of one man uncover the truth of a traumatic past?