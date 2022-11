Not Available

Nazi tank technology takes center stage in this volume of "The War File." The key weapon in the German arsenal during World War II, the Panzer tank spawned a stronger, if less mobile, version called the Tiger, which proved invaluable in North Africa. Actual footage of the Tiger in use by Erwin Rommel's Afrika Korps, interviews with veterans and an inside look at one of the few remaining specimens paint a portrait of this remarkable weapon.