War Game 229

Story revollves around five veterans who fled from China to Taiwan with Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) troops in the late 1940s. After decades in a military residential compound, the aged veterans are the last holdouts and find themselves facing eviction. Meanwhile, members of a champion airsoft team find out about the place and make what they think is an abandoned village into a practice field. Piqued by the intrusion, the five experienced soldiers decide to fight back and defend their home turf.