War Greatest Hits Live

GREATEST HITS LIVE (2008) finds the much-loved 1970s funk band War back in the saddle and performing many of their classic tracks for a rapturous audience. Their first release in 14 years, GREATEST HITS LIVE, doesn’t represent a new side to War, but that’s not why fans will pick up the disc. Instead, the large ensemble, famous for its mixing of rock, soul, Latin, and funk, recaptures the sunny, organic feel of its ‘70s albums with high-energy versions of “The World Is a Ghetto,” “Me and My Brother,” and “Why Can't We Be Friends.”