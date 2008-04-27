War Inc. is set in the future, when the fictional desert country of Turaqistan is torn by a riot after a private corporation, Tamerlane, owned by the former Vice President of the United States, has taken over the whole country. Brand Hauser, a hit man who suppresses his emotions by gobbling down hot sauce, is hired by the corporation's head to kill the CEO of their competitors.
|Hilary Duff
|Yonica Babyyeah
|Marisa Tomei
|Natalie Hegalhuzen
|Joan Cusack
|Marsha Dillon
|Dan Aykroyd
|Mr. Vice President
|Sergej Trifunović
|Ooq-Mi-Fay Taqnufmini
|Ned Bellamy
|Ooq-Yu-Fay Taqnufmini / Zubleh
View Full Cast >