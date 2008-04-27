2008

War, Inc.

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 27th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

War Inc. is set in the future, when the fictional desert country of Turaqistan is torn by a riot after a private corporation, Tamerlane, owned by the former Vice President of the United States, has taken over the whole country. Brand Hauser, a hit man who suppresses his emotions by gobbling down hot sauce, is hired by the corporation's head to kill the CEO of their competitors.

Cast

Hilary DuffYonica Babyyeah
Marisa TomeiNatalie Hegalhuzen
Joan CusackMarsha Dillon
Dan AykroydMr. Vice President
Sergej TrifunovićOoq-Mi-Fay Taqnufmini
Ned BellamyOoq-Yu-Fay Taqnufmini / Zubleh

