War: Loose Grooves: Funkin' Live in England 1980

Music & Musicals, Rock & Pop, Urban & Dance, Classic Rock, Classic R&B/Soul - Funk pioneers War show off their trademark combination of reggae, soul and rock 'n' roll in this 1980 concert from the Civic Center Theatre in Halifax, England, featuring a mix of jazz improv riffs and the band's biggest hits. Several of the group's founding musicians, including Lee Oskar on harmonica and front man Howard E. Scott, perform such popular songs as "Low Rider," "Cisco Kid," "Why Can't We Be Friends?" and "Gypsy Man."