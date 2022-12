Not Available

In 1812, a very young United States had its sights on expansion to the north abd the west. But the British wanted to keep its former colony tightly contained. In the balance were the lands of the Northwest frontier. Some of the most names of the places of the war are brought to life: Tecumseh, William Henry Harrison, Oliver Hazzard Perry, Fort Meigs, Fort Dearborn, Tippecanoe, River Raisin, Fort Mackinac, Fort Detroit and the Battle of Lake Erie.