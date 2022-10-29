Not Available

War of Lies is the story of an Iraqi refugee, whose information about portable weapons of mass destruction passed through the hands of the BND, MI6 and CIA. This information was ultimately used by the US government to legitimize the invasion of Iraq in 2003. Today we know the war was based on a lie. The press blamed Rafed Ahmed Alwan, he, though, proudly presents himself as the man who helped remove Saddam Hussein. Was Alwan really able to walk all over the worlds intelligence services and how did this lie become a convenient truth?