In 2007, The Gmod servers go to war, from PHWOnline And RS Films comes "War of the Servers", Directed by Robert Stoneman and starring voices from Chris Duggan (PHWRadio DJ), Robert Stoneman (PHWRadio DJ and Slapdash 1 and 2), Richard Biosvert (Slapdash 1 and 2), David Zimmerman (PHW Comic Maker), Nick Bertke, Jordan Brindle and Ben Stoneman. Based on the musical "Jeff Wayne's musical of War of the Worlds" This action/parody adventure follows one players story to get to his friends before the servers crash.